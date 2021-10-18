Britain reports greatest increase in Covid-19 cases since July

Reading Time: < 1 minute



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 45,140 cases and 57 deaths reported a day earlier.

Sky News reports that today’s figures shows the greatest increase in cases since 17 July 2021. On that day, 54,674 new cases were reported – and 41 deaths. However, in today’s figures another 915 people were admitted to hospital with the virus – on 17 July that number was 709.

Reuters / Sky