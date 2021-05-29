Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s first review of the government’s “green list” of overseas destinations is to take place on 3 June. Any changes to the quarantine requirements will take effect a week later, at 4am on 10 June.

Travel industry bosses have cited data on coronavirus infection rates and vaccination programmes to demand that many more nations – as well as individual islands – should be rated “green”.

Malta, the Balearic Islands of Spain and the Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zante are prime candidates for inclusion.

At present only a dozen countries and territories are on the low-risk register from which returning travellers need not quarantine – and, in practice, the only feasible destinations are Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal.

