UPDATED: UK’s Sunak sets out financial support to help with energy bills

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – The British government will step in to take the sting out of rising energy prices, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, setting out a series of financial support schemes.

Energy prices for millions of British households are set to soar from April after the energy regulator said it would increase its price cap by 54%. Sunak said the government’s help would provide the majority of households with 350 pounds, just over half that rise.

“For me to stand here and pretend we don’t have to adjust to paying higher prices would be wrong and dishonest. But what we can do is take the sting out of a significant price shock for millions of families by making sure the increase in prices is smaller initially and spread over a longer period,” Sunak told parliament.

“In total, the government is going to help around 28 million households this year. Taken together this is a plan to help with the cost of living worth around 9 billion pounds ($12 billion).”

The measures include a 200 pound discount on electricity bills for all households from October, to be repaid over five years, and a 150 pound rebate on council tax bills for around 80% of households in England from April which would not need to be repaid, he said.

Sunak said the government would also provide discretionary funding of 144 million pounds to help people on low incomes who either do not pay council tax or are in properties that will not receive the rebate.

Householders in Britain are facing a cost of living crisis, with the leap in energy bills set to come into force in April, the same month that taxes rise and general inflation is forecast to peak at 6%.

The Bank of England is also expected to say it is raising interest rates again at 1200 GMT on Thursday.

Tony Danker, director-general of the blue-chip business group the CBI, said government action was “good news” but he worried about the long-term trajectory for the economy, and whether consumers could earn enough to cover bills.

Charity National Energy Action has warned that higher energy prices will likely push a further 1.5 million households into fuel poverty, meaning they are unable to afford to heat their homes to the temperature needed to keep warm and healthy.

“My question is really whether or not the economy is going to grow fast enough after this year for everybody to have the wage growth they need to cope with higher bills,” Danker told Sky News.

“Let’s see the detail. But I think this is a much more profound problem: how is Britain going to grow its economy and grow wages. The government’s in a tough spot.”

PRICE SPIKE

Governments across Europe have spent tens of billions of euros trying to shield consumers from record high energy prices, either removing taxes or supporting the most needy, after gas and power prices spiked when economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.

In Britain, a six-month price cap has limited the immediate impact on consumers, forcing the pain on to suppliers instead, with more than 25 going out of business since the start of 2021. Many had not hedged against future cost hikes.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight said it expected the regulator to now lift the consumer cap on the cost of gas and electricity by 49% to 1,897 pounds ($2,572) per year for a typical household, up from a previous record high of 1,277 pounds.

Analysts at BofA said the average Western European household spent around 1,200 euros on gas and electricity in 2020. British households spent an average of 1,370 euros a year on their energy, lower than German and French households at 1,526 euros and 1,406 euros respectively but higher than Italian, Spanish and Portuguese households.

($1 = 0.7380 pounds)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alexander Smith)