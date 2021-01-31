Britain’s centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID-19

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last year’s lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

The World War Two veteran caught the public’s imagination in April, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London.

Captain Sir Tom Moore poses for photographers to promote the launch of his book ‘Tomorrow is a Good Day’ at his home in Bedfordshire, Britain, 17 September 2020. In April 2020 Moore began to walk laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together, with the goal of raising 1,000 British pounds by his hundredth birthday. By his 100th birthday he eventually reached over 32 million pounds.

EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

He hoped to raise 1,000 pounds. Instead, he raised more than 30 million ($41 million) for the National Health Service, broke two Guinness world records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.

“I wanted to update everybody that today … my father was admitted to hospital,” his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said on Twitter.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit),” she said.

She said he had been receiving “remarkable” medical care in the past few weeks. The family knew the staff at Bedford Hospital would do all they could to make him comfortable and “hopefully return home as soon as possible”, she added.

Britain has vaccinated nearly 9 million people against the coronavirus, with the over-80s in one of the top priority groups. But Sky News quoted a family representative as saying Moore had not yet received a vaccine because he was being treated for pneumonia.

His hospitalisation prompted an outpouring of support.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter his thoughts were with Moore and his family. “You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer also wished him well, saying: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Following is the timeline of events that have made 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore a beloved hero of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

April, 2020 – Moore, a World War Two veteran described by Prince Harry as “utterly amazing”, ended up raising more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for charities that help the National Health Service after he set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, had initially hoped to raise just 1,000 pounds with his dogged 25-metre laps.

April 24 – Moore became the oldest person to top Britain’s main music chart, appearing in a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with singer Michael Ball.

April 30 – Moore celebrated his 100th birthday with military flypasts and messages from Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moore was also appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College, based near the town where he grew up. He received more than 125,000 birthday cards from well-wishers.

July 17 – Queen Elizabeth knighted Moore, recognising him for lifting Britain’s spirits during the gloom of the pandemic.

September – Moore signed a deal to film a biopic of his life. He also wrote an autobiography, titled “Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day”.

Oct 5 – Moore became one of the country’s oldest podcasters with the launch of a series to tackle isolation among older people.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry Editing by Peter Graff)

