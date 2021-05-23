Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain reported 2,694 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, government data showed, meaning there were 17,410 new cases between May 16 and May 22, a rise of 10.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 6 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 43.1%. A total of 37.73 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by May 21 and 22.07 million people had received a second dose.

Germany’s public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continued to climb in Britain.

“We want to play it safe,” a German government source said. “In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible.”

The classification, which takes effect from midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT Saturday), means the quarantine rules also apply to people with full vaccination protection and those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month that a third wave coronavirus infections in Germany “appears to be broken”, but government officials are being careful.

“If we want to keep pushing down infection rates, we need to prevent contagious viral variants from jeopardising this positive trend,” a spokesman for the Health Ministry said.

“This step is hard for the UK, but it is necessary to prevent the rapid spread of the Indian variant in Germany,” he said, adding that only when more people have been vaccinated is Germany armed against such a danger.

(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Peter Graff)