Britain’s COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days.

A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain will rise significantly from currently levels, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday as the government announced an end to almost all legal coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s important that we’re straight with the British people: cases of COVID-19 are rising and they will continue to rise significantly. We can reasonably expect that by the 19th of July, the number of daily cases will be far higher than today,” Javid told parliament.

via Reuters