British Army to begin delivering fuel to petrol stations as driver shortage continues

Soldiers will begin on Monday delivering fuel to petrol stations this morning as parts of the country continue to struggle with shortages.

Around 200 military personnel are being deployed on Operation Escalin in an effort to increase the number of tanker drivers.

Most of the troops, who have been on standby since last week, will work in London and the South East, where the worst shortages remain.

Many of them have been training with petroleum logistics company Hoyer in Thurrock, Essex.

A government spokesman said: “We are working closely with industry to help increase fuel stocks and there are signs of improvement in average forecourt stocks across the UK with demand continuing to stabilise.

