British bus fares being capped at £2 to help with cost of living

British bus fares are being capped at £2 by 130 operators outside of London to help passengers with the cost of living crisis.

The Department for Transport is funding the £60m scheme, which will put an upper limit on single journeys.

Currently the average single bus fare in England costs £2.80 – but can rise to more than £5 in rural areas where services are sparse.

Now 130 bus companies, including National Express and Stagecoach, will commit to capping one-way fares at £2. The scheme does not apply to London.

Children’s tickets are also being frozen at £1 for a single journey.

The government initiative hopes to help passengers get to work, school and appointments more cheaply amid 10.1% inflation.

