British bus fares being capped at £2 to help with cost of living

British bus fares are being capped at £2 by 130 operators outside of London to help passengers with the cost of living crisis.
The Department for Transport is funding the £60m scheme, which will put an upper limit on single journeys.
Currently the average single bus fare in England costs £2.80 – but can rise to more than £5 in rural areas where services are sparse.
Now 130 bus companies, including National Express and Stagecoach, will commit to capping one-way fares at £2. The scheme does not apply to London.
Children’s tickets are also being frozen at £1 for a single journey.
The government initiative hopes to help passengers get to work, school and appointments more cheaply amid 10.1% inflation.
Read more via Sky News