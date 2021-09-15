UPDATED: UK PM Johnson to reshuffle his ministers on Wednesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Boris Johnson is reshuffling his Cabinet on Wednesday to get a new top team in place ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to the US and the start of party conference season.

The last major reshuffle came in February 2020, when Mr Johnson fired or moved around half his Cabinet following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle of his top team of ministers will make sure he has the right team in place to deliver on what his spokesman described as the “public’s priorities”.

Asked whether his government had underperformed on his policy to tackle regional inequality in Britain, the spokesman said: “You have seen our record on levelling up and we continue to deliver on that.

“It’s right that we have the team in place to deliver on the public’s priorities and that’s what we will do with this reshuffle,” the spokesman told reporters.

The Prime Minister wants some fresh faces around the No 10 table, as well as pushing out those ministers who have been seen as underperforming. He had kept the details of the reshuffle – including its precise timing – close to his chest, with only an inner elite of Downing Street staffers aware of who is in and out.

Sky News reports that a Number 10 source confirmed the prime minister will be carrying out a reshuffle of his cabinet this afternoon, some notable members of his current top team are absent from the government front bench during PMQs.

It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who faced backlash after remaining on holiday as Afghanistan collapsed to the Taliban, is also away from the Commons.

Another Cabinet member absent from the government front bench is Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who has come under fire for confirming the temporary £20 uplift to Universal Credit will not be extended beyond the beginning of October.

Photo: Britain’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson departs his official residence at 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Ministers Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via Sky News