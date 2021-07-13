British doctors describe removal of coronavirus restrictions as irresponsible

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK Government’s decision to push forward in easing coronavirus restrictions in England has been branded as “irresponsible” by the British Medical Association, although a government minister has admitted COVID rules could return this winter. PM Boris Johnson announced yesterday that most of the last remaining restrictions in England would be axed from 19 July.

This was despite modelling showing that there could be 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, with deaths reaching between 100 and 200 per day by mid-August, when the peak of the current wave is expected.

The British Medical Association desribed easing restrictions as “potentially devastating consequences”.

BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on 19 July. The BMA has repeatedly warned of the rapidly rising infection rate and the crippling impact that COVID-related hospitalisations continue to have on the NHS”.

“Not only pushing staff to the brink of collapse but also driving up already lengthy waiting times for elective care. The prime minister repeatedly emphasised the importance of a slow and cautious approach but in reality the government is throwing caution to the wind by scrapping all regulations in one fell swoop – with potentially devastating consequences”, the BMA added.

However, asked about the 200 deaths a day estimation, government minister Stephen Barclay argued that lifting restrictions as schools close for the summer holidays was the “optimum time to do so. “Reopening when the schools are back in September, reopening when the colder weather is also bringing other challenges, also brings its risks,” he said in an interview on SKY News.

via Sky