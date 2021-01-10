British health Minister says UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“At the moment we’re running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day,” he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

“We’ve now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there’s still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres.”

Britain reported 1,035 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from Friday’s record toll of 1,325.

It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll – defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test – of above 1,000.

The government figures also showed 59,937 new cases, down from 68,053 the day before.

Main Photo: An ambulance outside Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

