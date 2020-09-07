British health secretary says rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain is “concerning”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, but he added that the government was still in control of the pandemic.

The daily number of cases of COVID-19 jumped on Sunday to 2,988, the highest daily rise since May.

“The rise in the number of cases we’ve seen in the last few days is largely among younger people,” Hancock told LBC Radio.

Asked if the government had lost control, he said: “No, but the whole country needs to follow the social distancing because we can only do this as a whole society.”

He added that the rise was prevalent amongst younger people from more affluent backgrounds.

On Monday he also added that Britain is working to reduce the 14-day quarantine period for arrivals from countries including Spain and France, offering the chance of some respite to a travel industry reeling from the impact of COVID-19.

Hancock said a simple test when travellers land at an airport would not be effective, but the government was looking at ideas such as testing eight days after arrival.

Airline and tour companies have pleaded for a change to the 14-day quarantine rules.

“We are working to find a way that would allow for the quarantine to be reduced, but done in a way that also keeps people safe,” Hancock said on LBC radio on Monday.

But he said one test at the airport was not the answer.

“The reason it doesn’t work is because this virus can incubate for a period inside your body without a test being able to pick it up,” he said.

A test eight days after arrival was one option being considered, he said.

“It is one of the things we’d like to bring in as soon as it’s practical to do it,” he said.

“It is something that we are working on, but it isn’t something that is as straightforward as simply testing people when they get off a plane because of the number of people for whom that wouldn’t catch.”

Like this: Like Loading...