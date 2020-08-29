British health secretary warns of extensive lockdowns in event of second wave of COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England could face nationwide restrictions and very extensive local lockdowns in the event of a second wave of coronavirus this winter, the has warned.

Matt Hancock said that under a “reasonable worst-case scenario” Britain could find itself contending with a surge in coronavirus and a bad outbreak of seasonal flu as people spent more time indoors.

In an interview with The Times he said that a second wave of Covid-19 was “avoidable but it’s not easy” and that the return of children to schools next week presented challenges in stopping the spread.

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

“A second wave is clearly visible in other parts of the world,” he said. “It is a very serious threat. But so far in the UK we are managing to keep.

Meanwhile, said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept. 2.

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement .

Around four million people were ordered on July 30 not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.

Via Reuters/The Times

