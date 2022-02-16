British Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Strong winds of up to 90mph brought by Storm Dudley could pose a danger to life on Wednesday, forecasters have warned.

And when it clashes with incoming Storm Eunice, people should brace themselves, they say. The hashtag #TwoStorms is being used by the Met Office.

It has issued an amber warning for “very strong and disruptive” winds which could cause widespread chaos, including a “good chance” of power cuts and disruption to transport services.

The warning says: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

Storm Dudley is expected to bring gusts of up to 80-90mph on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland, with 60-70mph possible further inland.

Meanwhile, Storm Eunice is predicted to bring heavy rain and possible snowfalls on high ground from the Midlands northwards.

A yellow warning for wind, which could disrupt public transport and power lines, is also in place from 6pm on Wednesday, covering all of northern and central England, most of Wales and southern and central Scotland.

