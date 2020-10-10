Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, UK

British National Trust to lose jobs due Coronavirus affecting number of visitors to historic sites

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An exterior view of Knightshayes Court, a Victorian country house close to Tiverton, Devon, England.

The building was designed for the Heathcoat-Amory family by William Burges.

British media reports stated the National Trust organization, that sees after a number of historic sites and objects in the UK including the Knightshayes Court, announced losses of an estimated 1,300 jobs due to the financial impact of Covid-19, coronavirus, that is affecting the numbers of visitors to the sites.

The National Trust relies to a great extent on income from visitors’ entry and membership fees. Via EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN
