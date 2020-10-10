British National Trust to lose jobs due Coronavirus affecting number of visitors to historic sites

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An exterior view of Knightshayes Court, a Victorian country house close to Tiverton, Devon, England.

The building was designed for the Heathcoat-Amory family by William Burges.

British media reports stated the National Trust organization, that sees after a number of historic sites and objects in the UK including the Knightshayes Court, announced losses of an estimated 1,300 jobs due to the financial impact of Covid-19, coronavirus, that is affecting the numbers of visitors to the sites.

The National Trust relies to a great extent on income from visitors’ entry and membership fees. Via EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

