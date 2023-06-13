Updated – UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead in Nottingham incident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham and three others were in hospital after an attempt to run them over with a van.

Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the centre of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where someone driving a van had tried to run over three people.

They are being treated in hospital.

Another man was also found dead in a road just outside the city centre.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

A 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody. No indication was given of the motive for the incident, but the police statement made no mention of counter-terrorism officers being involved.

“It is too early to comment on casualties or the exact nature of the incident,” the East Midlands Ambulance Service said.

One woman identified as Lynn told BBC TV she had seen a van hit a man and a woman who were left lying in the street.

“He went straight into these two people. The woman went on the kerb, the man went up in the air. There was such a bang. I wish I never saw it. It’s really shaken me up.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the police and emergency services for their response to the shocking incident in Nottingham and said police must be given the time to do their work.

Earlier

British police said they were attending an “ongoing serious incident” in the city of Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday, which had resulted in multiple road closures.

Pictures on Twitter show areas cordoned off and members of the emergency services in attendance including National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, who co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services

Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter at 0657 GMT that six roads were closed and it would provide further updates in due course. The city’s tram network said it had suspended operations until further notice due to the incident.

Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident.

The following roads are closed-

Ilkeston Road,

Milton Street,

Magdala Road,

Maples Street,

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first