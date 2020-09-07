British police declare ‘serious incident’ after reports of shooting involving pupil on way to school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are at the scene of a “serious incident” in Suffolk after reports of a shooting involving a Year 11 pupil on their way to school.

Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Kesgrave.

“Officers were called just after 8.40am, Monday 7 September, to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm.

“Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of 7 September.”

The headteacher of Kesgrave High School, Julia Upton, confirmed the incident involved one of its Year 11 pupils “on their way to school”, according to the Ipswich Star.

