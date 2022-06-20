British rail unions threaten to continue striking until Christmas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rail unions have threatened to continue striking until Christmas, ahead of the biggest shutdown of the train network in almost 30 years.

As last-ditch talks aimed at averting the strikes failed to make progress on Sunday, the RMT union stressed it had a “mandate” for six months of industrial action.

On the other side of the negotiations, rail bosses told The Telegraph they are now preparing for a war of “attrition” that could last for months. They revealed that they are drawing up plans to offer cash bonuses to signallers to cross picket lines.

Commuters at Waterloo Station in London, Britain. Britain will face its largest rail strike in over three decades on 21, 23 and 25 June 2022, when over half of the country’s rail network will halt service causing major chaos during the summer season. The strikes over possible job cuts will disrupt travel to main events throughout Britain, such as Elton John’s concert in London, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and the Glastonbury Festival. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

More than 40,000 rail workers will walk out from Tuesday, crippling Britain’s transport network and threatening GCSE and A-level exams, as well as hospital appointments.

Economists have warned that the strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday could knock 0.3 to 0.4 per cent off gross domestic product for June, with up to one in 20 people unable to go to work.

Other public sector unions are threatening to follow the rail workers and take industrial action, with teachers preparing to ballot for strike action if they do not receive a pay settlement close to inflation.

The National Education Union said that unless it received a pay offer closer to inflation by Wednesday it would be informing Nadim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, that it plans to ballot 450,000 members.

NHS workers could also walk out if a pay rise due to be announced this week does not keep pace with inflation – expected to reach 11 per cent this year.

Read more via The Telegraph