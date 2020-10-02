Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, UK

Britons’ concern about COVID rises to highest since May

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Concern among people in Britain about the impact of COVID-19 on their everyday life has risen to its highest since the end of May following a tightening of government restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease.

The Office for National Statistics said 74% of adults were “very or somewhat worried about the effect of COVID-19 on their life right now”, the highest proportion since restrictions started to ease in late May only to be tightened again recently.

Polling took place from Sept. 24-Sept. 27, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on Sept. 22.
%d bloggers like this: