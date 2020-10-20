Budget 2021: GWU, FORUM welcome worker-centric initiatives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trade union confederation FORUM said it understood that tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was at the top of the priority list and that it was pleased to see social initiatives such as providing an additional day of leave to workers, increasing pensions and boosting green economy initiatives included in the budget speech.

However it cricised the failure to include one of its key proposals, that of allowing parents to use part of their sick leave allocation to care for their sick children.

The GWU praised Government for seeking solutions that brought together “economic caution and fiscal discipline”. In a statement, the Union said that it measures such as the extension of the COVID wage supplement and increase of in-work benefits, which it said were part of its pre-budget proposals.



It also highlighted the setting aside of funds to compensate workers with grievances dating back decades.

“The country must be ready for the economic growth that is expected in the coming years, not just when the world finds a COVID-19 vaccine but also as a result of the economic stimulus the government has introduced over these past months,” the GWU said.

