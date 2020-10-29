Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Building used by homeless people collapses in Naples

Naples building of two or three stories that is reportedly used by homeless people collapsed on Wednesday, but sniffer dogs and police sensors failed to find victims, sources said.
Firefighter sources said rescuers were on the scene working with dog units to find anyone who might be buried in the rubble.
Locals said two Polish rough sleepers had been using the building as a refuge.
A part of an abandoned building that has been uninhabited for about 20 years went down.
There were no immediate reports of injuries either.
Mechanical diggers are continuing the search.

Via ANSA
