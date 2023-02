Camilla, Queen Consort tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.

The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

via Reuters

