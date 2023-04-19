Cassette tape sales hit highest level since 2003

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cassette sales have hit their highest level since 2003, according to new research.

The British Phonographic Industry found they’ve increased for 10 consecutive years, although they remain much lower than vinyl.

The total number of sales have risen from 3,823 in 2012 to more than 195,000 in 2022.

This has been driven by recent releases from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles and Florence + the Machine.

All 20 of 2022’s biggest-selling cassettes were released in that year.

Read more via Sky News

