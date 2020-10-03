Cautious optimism expressed by doctors monitoring Trump

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dr Sean Conley expressed the president’s thanks for the messages of support from aroudn the world. He is “extremely grateful for support and prayers” Conley said Trump is “very well”. He says he is “extremely happy” with the president’s condition and his symptoms are “improving”.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” Conley said. “As reported yesterday, consultation with this group, I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need.”

Trump’s doctors said it had been 72 hours since Trump’s diagnosis (so sometime on Wednesday). The news broke much later.

Sean N Dooley, a pulmonologist also spoke during the briefing. “We are monitoring [Trump] very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better,” Dooley said. “He is in exceptionally good spirits.”

Earlier on, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Saturday morning, an administration official confirmed.

Pence is still planning to travel to Salt Lake on Monday as planned, the official said.

The vice president’s office also said the President and Pence will continue to be in touch by phone today, like any other day. They declined to say whether they’ve been in touch already this morning.

The Guardian / POLITICO

