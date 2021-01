Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A woman wears a face mask in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

An elderly Israeli woman embraces an Israeli Arab nurse after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse in the new Tel Aviv municipality vaccines center in Rabin square, Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 December 2020. Media report that Israel is on a massive nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign where around 800,000 people had already got the first dose. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A file photo of a rebel fighter in Mushaki town, some 60km west of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Masks are displayed in a shop in the Tower Hamlet area of London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Migrants warm themselves by a campfire during a winter day at the Lipa refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Bosnian soldiers set up new tents for migrants at the Lipa camp in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Several vehicles are covered with snow in the town of Santa Rita, in the municipality of Arteaga, Coahuila State, Mexico, 31 December 2020. Winter storms surprised the northern states of Mexico, where a mass of polar air of up to three degrees below zero left snowy landscapes, reported the National Water Commission (Conagua). EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

An oil field in the Surgut region in Siberia, Russia. EPA/VLADIMIR VELENGURIN/FILES

Like this: Like Loading...