Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

The Three Wise Men arrive on board a classic car in San Sebastian, Spain, 04 January 2021. Spain stretches out Christmas celebrations until 06 January as children wait for the Three Wise Men to leave them presents during the night of 05 to 06 January as part of Epiphany celebrations. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Iranians wearing face masks walk in a street in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A prison van arrives outside the trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, 04 January 2021. A Judgment is to be made by Judge Vanessa Baraitser on the ruling of Assange’s extradition hearing if the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson EPA-EFE/JEFF OVERS HANDOUT

EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A supporter of Julian Assange stands outside the Old Bailey court in central London, Britain, 04 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Total flags fly at half mast in mourning of Christophe De Margerie, at the headquarter of French oil firm, in La Defense, the finance district in Western Paris, France. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

The Pariser Platz is deserted, with Brandenburg Gate in background, in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER



EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A mother and daughter wearing a face masks walk in a field of cosmos flowers at Incheon Sky garden in Incheon, South Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Like this: Like Loading...