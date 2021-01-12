CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Medical workers transfer a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, 12 January 2021. 2020 saw the largest increase in UK deaths in a single year since 1940, according to provisional ONS figures. In 2020, nearly 697,000 deaths were registered, compared with an average of nearly 606,000 each year between 2015 and 2019 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect debris from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. Contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. The plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian soldiers carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. Contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. The plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Medical workers perform COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on residents in a basement in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 12 January 2021. According to China’s national health authority on 11 January, Mainland China had its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in more than five months. Hebei’s capital and the epicenter of the new outbreak Shijiazhuang city initiated the second round of mass testing amid the latest outbreak. EPA-EFE/Costfoto CHINA OUT

A woman wearing a face mask walks by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 12 January 2021. According to media reports on 12 January, the King of Malaysia declared a state of emergency in the country in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The state of emergency will last until 01 August, but can be lifted earlier if infection rates decrease. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the end of One Planet Summit, part of World Nature Day, at the Reception Room of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 11 January 2021. The One Planet Summit, a largely virtual event hosted by France in partnership with the United Nations and the World Bank, will include French President, German Chancellor and European Union chief. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech at the end of One Planet Summit, part of World Nature Day, at the Reception Room of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 11 January 2021. The One Planet Summit, a largely virtual event hosted by France in partnership with the United Nations and the World Bank, will include French President, German Chancellor and European Union chief. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Flowers and signs are placed at a memorial for murdered US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, around the Peace Monument near the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol last week as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A health worker administers polio vaccine to children during a polio vaccination door-to-door campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 January 2021. A five-day national polio immunisation drive will start 11 January to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A member of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects a piece of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. Contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. The plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A member of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects a piece of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. Contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. The plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

