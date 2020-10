CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.&nbs...

Belgium tightens coronavirus restrictions, nominates first Covid-19 Commissioner Belgium will tighten its coronavirus measures for a month starting Friday, new Prime Minister Alexa...

Former Dutch gynaecologist revealed as biological father to at least 17 children A former Dutch gynaecologist has been revealed as the biological father to at least 17 children, th...

Facebook and Twitter censor and warn about Trump’s posts about Covid-19 U.S. President Donald Trump played down the COVID-19 pandemic again, comparing it to the flu in a t...

Navalny’s blood samples had nerve agent Blood samples taken from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and examined by the world's chemical weapons...

Turkish lira hits weekly low on EU sanctions risk Turkey's lira hit its weakest in nearly a week on Thursday on concerns over possible sanctions afte...

European Commission says that Turkey’s EU membership bid is evaporating The European Union's executive said on Tuesday that Turkey's government was undermining its economy...

Britain seen as a defender of international law, says Raab British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday no other country sees Britain&...

Malta pushes for rule of law mechanism and stricter climate laws in EP Malta is pushing for stronger rule of law mechanisms and stricter climate laws in the European Parl...

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico ...

Leave our kids alone, Hungarian PM tells LGBT book publishers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is known for his strongly conservative views, has lashed...

Italian referee killer’s mum writes apology to murdered couple parents "I apologise for what Antonio has done, even though I understand these words might not mean much ne...

Kremlin critic Navalny in first interview after being discharged from hospital Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given a more than two-hour video interview to a promine...

Italian Lega Calcio President tests positive for coronavirus The Italian Lega Calcio president Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for Covid-19 following the test ca...

EU wants a trade deal with Britain, but cannot exclude no-deal Brexit – Commission VP The European Union wants a trade deal with Britain, but, as time is running out to reach one, the b...

India cases rise by 61,267 in past 24 hours India’s total coronavirus cases rose by 61,267 in the last 24 hours to 6.69 million on Tuesday morn...

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger Singapore's prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger fo...

US and Australia discuss China’s malign activity in region U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, discussed on Tues...

Italy set to make wearing face masks outdoors mandatory The Italian Government is set to make wearing face masks outdoors compulsory across Italy but there...