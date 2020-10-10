CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Letters written by Vincent van Gogh, at the exhibition Your Loving Vincent. Van Gogh’s most beautiful letters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 07 October 2020. With the temporary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum is showing letters from the painter, which rarely come into the open because of their vulnerability. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK Kyrgyz military personnel stand at checkpoints across the street after President Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital and ordered the deployment of troops, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO A tired nurse at the surveillance post during a night watch at the resuscitation intensive care unit of the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, 10 April 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET A still image taken from a a handout video footage made available 09 October 2020 by the Azebaijani Defence Ministry on its official website shows Azeri servicemen with an Azerbaijani flag in Jabrayil district in Azerbaijan after the Azerbaijani Army took it under control. EPA-EFE/AZERBAIJAN DEFENCE MINISTRY Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral talks on Nagorno-Karabakh situation. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT Italian police officers check people in San Lorenzo district in Rome, Italy, 09 October 2020 (issued 10 October 2020). Italy has recorded over 340,000 cases of COVID-19 EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI Taiwanese honor guards parade during a Taiwan National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO An undated handout photo made available by the Drouot Auction House in Paris on 09 October 2020 shows the skeleton of an Allosaurus dinosaur species from the Upper Jurassic (161-145 million years) discovered in the Johnson County, Wyoming, USA. EPA-EFE/BINOCHE-GIQUELLO / DROUOT Anti-governement protests in Chile. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks with health personal of La Timone public hospital during a visit, in Marseille, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE SIMON / POOL
Like this: Like Loading...
Related