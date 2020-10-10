CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.&nbs...

British National Trust to lose jobs due Coronavirus affecting number of visitors to historic sites An exterior view of Knightshayes Court, a Victorian country house close to Tiverton, Devon, England...

Italy’s Confindustria sees 10% GDP contraction this year, “partial” rebound in 2021 Italy's business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday it saw just a "partial" rebound for the count...

China says will purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population China will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 1% of its population, or 15 million people, via a global ...

Possibility Malaysia Airlines shuts down increases Malaysia Airlines will have to shut down if its lessors decide not to back its latest restructuring...

Armenian diaspora rushes to Nagorno-Karabakh to back troops Alexander Bagdasaryan was visiting family in Nagorno-Karabakh from Moscow when, on the morning of S...

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas claims Nuerburgring pole position Valtteri Bottas seized pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate a...

Footballer Marcus Rashford honoured by Queen for school meals campaign Footballer Marcus Rashford is among those to receive awards in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours, ...

Italy’s Enel set to launch digital banking services Italy's Enel is set to be the first of Europe’s big utilities to launch new digital banking service...

Japan fishermen oppose ‘catastrophic’ release of Fukushima water to ocean Japanese fish industry representatives have urged the government not to allow the release at sea of...

Photo Story: Van Gogh’s letters on display in Amsterdam Letters written by Vincent van Gogh, are on display to the public in the exhibition ‘Your Loving Vi...

French aid worker describes years in captivity in Mali desert At one point during her four years in the hands of jihadist militants in northern Mali, French aid ...

Ukraine records 108 new deaths from Covid The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine has exceeded 100 for the first time since the epi...

Photo Story: Anti-government protests continue in Chile A person waves a Chilean flag during a protest against the government of Sebastian Pinera at Plaza ...

Russia expected to register second COVID-19 vaccine on October 15 Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on Oct. 15, the vaccine'...

Hurricane Delta weakens after hitting battered Louisiana coast Hurricane Delta weakened after making landfall in a corner of Louisiana state repeatedly battered b...

Nearly three million migrants stranded by COVID-19 – UN report Coronavirus border closures and restrictions have stranded nearly 3 million migrants around the wor...

Poland faces new restrictions as daily coronavirus cases hit fifth consecutive high Poland could announce tougher restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandem...

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-...