Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

US President Donald J. Trump departs after he and First lady Melania Trump participated in a National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 November 2020. This is the first public appearance of Trump since 07 November when major news networks projected that he lost the 2020 Presidential elections. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during the General Audience, in Vatican City, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Palestinian honor guard carry the coffin of late Palestinian politician and diplomat Saeb Erekat, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jericho, 11 November 2020. Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, died on 10 November after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a news conference on European Health Union initiative at EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

German chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wearing a face mask arrives for the weekly meeting of the German Federal Cabinet, Berlin, Germany, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE/HENNING SCHACHT / POOL

