Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Kelechi Iheanacho (L) of Leicester in action against Joachim Andersen (L) of Fulham during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Fulham FC in Leicester, Britain, 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat addresses a press conference with the British High Commissioner concerning UK nationals’ residency registration prior to BREXIT



Russian people wearing protective face masks walks at State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 30 November 2020. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People walk on a shopping street decorated for Christmas in central Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 November 2020. Spanish cities see an overflow of people on public spaces due to the Christmas season, amidst fear of a new public health crisis downfall due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta



