Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Incumbent president and presidential candidate the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo (C) waves to supporters at an election rally in Kumasi, Ghana, 02 December 2020. The presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana will be held on 07 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

A man exits the voting booth after stamping his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 06 December 2020. Romanians will elect the senators and deputies who will represent them in the Romania’s Parliament for the next 4 years in the 2020 parliamentary elections. More than 18 million voters are expected at the polls in more than 18,000 polling stations across the country. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

People appear to stand at the bottom of a rainbow at the Dead Sea, Israel, 05 December 2020 . EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A koala baby is seen at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, Australia, 24 November 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

