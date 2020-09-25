CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Italy registers highest number of cases since lockdown The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 1,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 h...

UAE introduces equal pay for men and women in private sector The United Arab Emirates will introduce equal pay for men and women working in the private sector o...

Photo Story: Makeshift memorial to medical workers that died from COVID-19 in St. Petersburg A woman walks past a makeshift memorial to medical workers that have died from COVID-19, in front o...

Study by King’s College reveals over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules Over 80% of people in Britain are not adhering to self-isolation guidelines when they have COVID-19...

Italy deemed as ‘low-risk’ country by ECDC The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in an update report on COVID-19 ...

Japanese researchers trial early warning test for acute COVID-19 cases Japanese researchers have developed a blood test they say appears to serve as an early warning syst...

Coronavirus ravages Latin America’s working class Mexico surpassed 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as the pandemic ravages Latin Ame...

Wizz Air trims October capacity forecast to half, points to muted winter Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings Plc said on Friday it expected to operate at half of i...

UK public borrowing hits fresh record high in August British public borrowing rose to 35.920 billion pounds ($45.82 billion) in August, a record high fo...

China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme The World Health Organization gave China its support and understanding to start administering exper...

Harley-Davidson to exit world’s biggest bike market Harley-Davidson is pulling out of India, the world's biggest motorcycle market. Harley-Davidson ...

Over 400 schools had Covid19 cases in Italy, 75 forced to close Over 400 schools have been hit by at least one COVID-19 case since Italy's schools reopened this mo...

German export expectations hit highest level since October 2018 Optimism among German exporters - who have taken a battering due to the coronavirus crisis - hit it...

Italy business and consumer morale rise in Sept to highest since start of coronavirus Morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose in September to the highest level since the star...

Poll shows jump in approval for Brazil’s Bolsonaro amid pandemic The approval rating of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has jumped, with the right-w...

Malta: Income Tax revenues fall by a fifth this year Government revenue for the first eight months dropped by more than 20 percent compared to the same p...

As foreigners depart, Singapore sees population drop for first time since 2003 Singapore’s population has shrunk for the first time since 2003 as travel curbs and job losses brou...

Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees A group of Apple Inc's critics - including Spotify Technology SA, Match Group Inc and "Fortnite" cr...