CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
French police and rescue team stand at a security perimeter near the former Charlie Hebdo offices, in Paris, France, 25 September 2020, after four people have been wounded in knife attack. According to recent reports, two assailants are on the run. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign reading School strike for Climate as she protests in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, Sweden, 25 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson SWEDEN OUT Britain’s Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they exit St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL An undated file photograph shows Pope John Paul II. EPA/NICHOLAS KAMM / ARCHIVIO US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 September 2020 as he departs for campaign events in North Carolina and Florida. EPA-EFE/ERIN SCOTT / POOL US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Two people view a makeshift memorial to medical workers that have died from COVID-19, in front of the local health department in central St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 September 2020. In the past 24 hours Russia registered 6,196 new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and 71 coronavirus-related deaths. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV Snow is seen on farmland near Greendale, Victoria, Australia, 25 September 2020. Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS Elementary school students wearing face masks pass through a disinfection tunnel on the first day of school in Pristina, Kosovo. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ CV-22 tilt-rotor US aircrafts flying over Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
