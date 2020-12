Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A woman over 90-year-old receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first person in the canton of Lucerne to receive the jab, in a nursing home in Lucerne, Switzerland, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

People view Christmas illuminations and decorations in a street of the Abobo popular district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 22 December 2020. The illuminations are on display as part of the Abidjan City of Lights 2020 festival running under the theme ‘Peace, a factor of sustainable development.’ EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

One of the three artists wearing large angel wings performs during fourth Advent Sunday at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. Three artists walked on stilts and wished a Merry Christmas to people. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

People view the Christmas illuminations and decorations at Emelmauzas park in Riga, Latvia, 22 December 2020. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People view the Christmas illuminations and decorations at Dzeguskalns in Riga, Latvia, 22 December 2020. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Police stand guard to control the crowd of people as they shop in the central area of Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

A view of a skull, the model for the reconstruction as the ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru, 21 December 2020 (issued 22 December 2020). For 3,700 years, the Lady from El Paraiso, a high-status woman from Ancient Peru, has kept her face hidden until now revealed thanks to an innovative reconstruction made from her skull and bones that has made her face again. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe

A file photo of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (C) speaking during a plenary session at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A man dresses as Santa Claus greets a child from inside a plastic box, as a COVID-19 precaution, at a public square in Comas, Lima, Peru, 22 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe

