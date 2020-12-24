CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.



epa08902275 A person dressed as Santa Claus (C) and entertainers parade during a Christmas Eve celebration event in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 24 December 2020. Christmas traditions in China’s capital Beijing have become cherished not only among foreigners but locals as well. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

epa08902276 People pose near a Christmas tree during a Christmas Eve celebration event in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 24 December 2020. Christmas traditions in China’s capital Beijing have become cherished not only among foreigners but locals as well. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

EPA-EFE/WU HONG

epa08899912 People walk by lights during the annual Festival Of Lights at the Waler Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 December 2020. The gardens show off their Christmas lights annually even during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

epaselect epa08900495 Thai mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute protective face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, 23 December 2020. The annual event has replaced the usual presents with protective face masks this year, and is being held outside, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

epa08864281 View of Christmas lights in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Wojciech Olkusnik POLAND OUT

A file photo from Montreux, Switzerland of Santa Claus in front of the Swiss and French alps at sunset during the 20th edition of the Christmas Market in Montreux. Santa Claus is ‘flying’ with the aid of a cable above the market and the lake on a distance of 385 meters. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

epa08901596 Christmas illuminations on one of the private properties in Zelow, central Poland, 23 December 2020. For six years now, a Christmas landscape has been created in the yard, which people from all over Poland come to see. This year, the decorations consist of 300,000 lights. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski POLAND OUT

Travelers arrive to John F. Kennedy International airport in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Passengers walk through the main terminal at the OR Thambo International airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Flight information is displayed on a screen at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

epa08902200 Christmas decorative items are displayed at a shop for sale ahead of Christmas in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 December 2020. Christmas is celebrated in Bangladesh where around 0.5 percent of the population are Christians in the Muslim-majority country. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

People rest after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in the Heichal Shlomo Sports Arena that turned into a massive vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

epa08902197 Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) dog squad team searches at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Church ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 December 2020. Christmas is celebrated in Bangladesh where around 0.5 percent of the population are Christians in the Muslim-majority country. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

epaselect epa08900934 A mother holds her young child as they wait for food during a feeding scheme and food hand out by NGO ‘Hunger has no religion’ in Coronationville, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 December 2020. The NGO has made thousands of meals and fed thousands of people in the area since the beggining of the Coronavirus pandemic. Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing South Africa due to the virus. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

epa08902288 People queue in front of the headquarters of the non-profit association ‘Pane Quotidiano’ which distributes food to the needy, on Christmas Eve amid the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 24 December 2020. Italy on 24 December entered a lockdown imposed by the government to stop social contact at Christmas feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion. The whole nation will be a ‘red zone’ for all but four days over the next two weeks, meaning bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed and people are only allowed out of the home if they have a good reason. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

A airport police stands guard at the arrival lounge of the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos, Nigeria. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

epa08902192 A general view of the Holy Rosary Church popular know Japmal Queen Church ahead of Christmas in Dhaka, Bangladesh 24 December 2020. Christmas is celebrated in Bangladesh where around 0.5 percent of the population are Christians in the Muslim-majority country. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

epa08902169 People wearing face mask observe social distancing while attending a Christmas Eve mass at a cathedral, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a cathedral in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 24 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban . EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

French President Emmanuel Macron seen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, . EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier address a media conference on Brexit negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 December 2020. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on 24 December the EU and the UK reached a deal on the post-Brexit trade and security relations, a week before the end of the Brexit transition period. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

A file photo from 2018 of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Minister of Jerusalem and Environmental Protection Zeev Elkin (L) and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman (R) attend a cabinet meeting. EPA-EFE/AMIR COHEN / POOL

A file photo shows an Olympic Air and an Aegean Airlines SA aircraft in Athens international airport, Greece. EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume (R) rests next to a man as they keep the security distance in Ourense, Spain. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A couple walks past the Rain Vortex waterfall at the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during his weekly general audience at Biblioteca del Palazzo Apostolico library in Vatican City, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA

epaselect epa08902080 Citizens form a long queue at a COVID-19 testing station in front of Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, 24 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

epa08901619 Milan’s Ante Rebic (L) celebrates scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa08901638 AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli (L) and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (R) in action against against Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

