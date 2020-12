Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Bangladeshi Christians offer prayers on Christmas day at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 December 2020. Christmas is celebrated in Bangladesh and across the world on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus, the central figure of Christianity. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Indian Christians light candles after attending the Christmas prayers at the Infant Jesus church in Bangalore, India, 25 December 2020. Most Christians celebrate Christmas on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus, the central figure of Christianity. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Several firefighters are deployed next to Russian fishing trawler ‘Sveaborg after a fire broke out during maintenance works at La Luz Port, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 24 December 2020 (issued on 25 December 2020). Three workers are missing since the fire broke out last evening. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE CURBELO

Several crew members of a Russian fishing trawler ‘Sveaborg’ wait in the dock after their ship caught fire during maintenance works at La Luz Port, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 24 December 2020 (issued on 25 December 2020). Three workers are missing since the fire broke out last evening. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE CURBELO

A Christmas tree is seen on a windy and rainy Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epaselect epa08873079 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) prior to post-Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK’s exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

People wearing protective masks attend a Christmas day mass at a church in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 December 2020. Although Thailand is a Buddhist country, the minority of Christians in the country celebrate Christmas on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. This year, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, people are required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and holy water has been removed and replaced with hand sanitizer. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

