China completes building of first of 6 of temporary hospital in 5 days

CDE News – China’s Covid-19 situation was often seen as being under control. The recent arrival of the WHO delegation to investigate the origins of the pandemic, was preluded with a series of news releases related to an ‘increase in cases’ in certain areas. Whether this is coincidental or not is to be seen, given China’s release of information.

The Corriere Della Sera reports that China completed the construction of a 1,500-room hospital for patients with Covid-19 on Saturday to fight a wave of infections in a city south of Beijing. This was also reported by the state media. This was built in a record five days.

The hospital is one of six planned with a total of 6,500 rooms under construction in Nangong, Hebei Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2021 shows the construction site of a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China’s Hebei Province. As part of the measures to cope with the recent COVID-19 resurgence, authorities in Shijiazhuang have rushed to build a new isolation center with a designed capacity of 3,000 rooms in Zhengding County. Close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients will be placed under medical observation in the new center, which will cover a total area of about 33.3 hectares, according to the housing and urban-rural development bureau of Shijiazhuang. With an area of 18 square meters, each room will be equipped with facilities such as air-conditioning and water heaters. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

All should be completed by next week. A similar rapid construction program was launched early in the epidemic last year to establish isolation hospitals in Wuhan, the city where the virus was first reported in late 2019. China, which has largely contained the spread of the coronavirus suffered a new wave of infections this month in Nangong and the capital of Hebei province Shijiazhuang, southwest of the Chinese capital.

At the national level, the National Health Commission reported 130 new cases in 24 hours yesterday, while 645 cases were reported in Nangong and Shijiazhuang.

Photo – File Workers arrange beds in a 2,000-bed mobile hospital, set up in an exhibition center, in Wuhan Hubei province, China, 04 February 2020. The city is building three such temporary hospitals in a sports gym and two exhibition centers to cope with the demand of rising novel coronavirus patients. EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA

