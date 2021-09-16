China has completed vaccinating over 70% of its population against COVID-19 – data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) – China has completed vaccinating over 70% of its 1.4 billion population against COVID-19 with full doses, data from health authorities showed on Thursday.

A total of 1.01 billion people in China have been administered with a full course of vaccinations as of Sept. 15, Mi Feng, a spokesperson at China’s National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Five out of the seven COVID shots being used in China are two-dose products, including the most used ones from Sinovac Biotech and state-backed Sinopharm.

Photo: A file photo of a woman walking past a mural painting in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI