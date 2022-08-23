Cinemas under spotlight as Cineworld stares at possible bankruptcy

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The potential bankruptcy of world No.2 cinema operator Cineworld is shining a spotlight on the wider industry as it struggles to recover from the pandemic and compete with the growing popularity of streaming.

Debt-laden Cineworld, which owns the Regal chain in the United States and runs theatres in nine other countries, said last week a lack of blockbusters was keeping movie-goers away and impacting its cash flows.

Last week, AMC Entertainment Holding Inc also flagged a tough third quarter due to a slim film slate. Its shares plunged 38% in early U.S. trading on Monday.

Cineworld shares, which hit a record low on Friday after the Wall Street Journal first reported its potential bankruptcy, were down 26% to 3 pence at 1340 GMT. That compares with a peak of more than 310 pence in 2017.

Cineworld, which had $8.9 billion of net debt at the end of 2021 and had already said it was looking at ways to restructure its balance sheet, confirmed on Monday one option was a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States.