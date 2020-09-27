Close to 1,000,000 persons have died of Covid-19 globally

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 998,000 persons have died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in China first reported the virus in late December 2019, according to a tally done by French news agency AFP, based on official sources, at 11.00 GMT on Sunday.

Over 32,915,550 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the pandemic, including at least 22,574,500 today considered cured. However, these figures reflect a mere fraction of the real number of infections since some countries only test severe cases, others use tests mainly for contact tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

