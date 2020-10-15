Commissioner presents Covid-19 vaccination deployment strategy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas on Thursday presented a framework for coordination for Covid-19.

The initiative on preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination deployment is a “milestone”, he said.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference on the Vaccination Strategy, Schinas announced that, in line with the EU’s vaccine strategy, the Commission and some Member States are conducting intensive negotiations with several vaccine developers to build a diversified portfolio of vaccines for EU citizens at fair prices.

“What began with isolated cases quickly turned into an emergency that affected every country, region and person. Since the beginning of the year, too many lives have been lost in the EU because of the pandemic; many more have lost their lives in other parts of the world”. “And yet, hundreds of thousands of lives have been saved,” he noted.

He said the EU is aiming for a vaccination based on three parameters. Firstly, the EU wants a vaccine that is safe and that people trust is safe. “This is a crucial aspect, as vaccination take up will highly depend on the level of trust of the population,” he said.

Secondly, the EU aims for a vaccine that is affordable and accessible. “We stand by the principle of vaccines free of charge and of physical proximity to the population, to ensure vaccines reach every person in the EU,” he added.

The final parameter is one of prioritisation: “We will not be able to vaccinate everybody on day one. Therefore, we propose a common approach to decide who is to be vaccinated first. This is also important in terms of fairness among EU citizens across the EU”.

The plan also includes flexibility, identifying different elements in the distribution chain that need to be prepared in advance, to ensure effective delivery of the vaccine across the European Union: from dedicated infrastructures and trained staff to necessary equipment and logistics.

