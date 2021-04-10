Congenital heart disease does not worsen COVID-19 risks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adults with congenital heart defects are not more likely than the average person to have severe COVID-19, or to die from it, according to an international study.

Risk factors associated with poor outcomes in these individuals are the same as those associated with poor outcomes in the general public – older age, male gender, a history of heart failure, irregular heart rhythm, kidney problems, diabetes, and need for extra oxygen before becoming infected with the coronavirus, said study co-author Dr. Jamil Aboulhosn of the UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Center. Researchers analyzed data from 1,044 adults with COVID-19 from 58 congenital heart disease centers worldwide.

Even people with very complex heart defects did not appear to have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 as long as they did not already have severe signs and symptoms of heart disease, Aboulhosn said, calling the finding, “somewhat surprising.”

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

