Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Earlier, she blamed him for his supporters’ attempt at an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” wrote Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

