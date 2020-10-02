Coronavirus cases in Italy reach 5-month high

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s daily rate of COVID infections surged to 2,548 new cases in the last 24 hours Thursday, a five-month high, the health ministry said.



A record number of swabs were taken, 118,236, about 13,000 more than Wednesday’s tally.



The total number of infected including recovered and victims is now 317,409.





Passengers are requested to register for a mandatory swab test in the arrivals area of Naples’ International Airport Capodichino, in Naples, Italy. Travelers arriving on Naples’ airport are required to pass through disinfection gates, to fill out register and self-certification forms before being swab tested for the coronavirus. The measures have been ordered in the ‘ordinance no. 74’ issued by the Campania region president Vincenzo De Luca. It was necessary to activate very strict controls for those returning from abroad and in particular from countries where a significant increase in positive cases was being recorded, De Luca was cited as saying by Italian media. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

The daily toll of new deaths was also up, at 24 Thursday compared to 16 Wednesday.



The total death toll is now 35,918.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that his government wants to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until the end of January.

“We will go to parliament to ask for the state of emergency to be extended until January 31,” Conte said during a visit to the ‘Francesco Gesuè’ middle school at San Felice a Cancello, in the southern province of Caserta.



The current state of emergency is set to expire on October 15.

But the recent upswing in the spread of the coronavirus has led the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its pandemic response to suggest an extension, sources said.

