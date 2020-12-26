Coronavirus outbreak reported in UK’s biggest testing lab

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COVID-19 broke out in the United Kingdom’s biggest testing lab in Milton Keynes, according to local media reports on Thursday.

According to the reports, three of the four scientific teams in the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory have members tested positive, and infections were also reported in the administrative and storage departments of the lab. A staff member said that it is not clear how many people were affected, but about 20 of a 70-person laboratory team are currently in quarantine.

The reports said the epidemic put high pressure on this laboratory. Due to the increasing demand for testing, the lab needs to test 70,000 samples every day. Some staff members said that in order to fulfill the target, the lab repeatedly violated epidemic prevention and safety regulations.

Laboratories in the UK are required to implement certain mechanisms to ensure social distancing among staff. However, reports said that due to labor shortage, such mechanisms were not strictly enforced in the Milton Keynes lab. In addition, staff members were free to move between different teams and different locations, which increased the risk of cross-infection.

A spokesman for the British health department said that he had been informed of the outbreak in the laboratory, but insisted that there was no violation of the epidemic prevention and safety regulations.

