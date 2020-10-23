Covid-19 alarm in all Europe as cases double in 10 days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Al Jazeera reports “Alarm is spreading across Europe as the number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in 10 days, with several southern European countries reporting their highest daily case numbers this week.”

The entire continent reported more than 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, overtaking on that day the number of daily cases in India, Brazil and the United States combined.

The increase is to an extent explained by far more testing than was done in the first wave of the pandemic. So far, Europe has recorded more than 7.8 million cases and about 247,000 deaths.

