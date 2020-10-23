Covid-19 alarm in all Europe as cases double in 10 days

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Al Jazeera reports “Alarm is spreading across Europe as the number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in 10 days, with several southern European countries reporting their highest daily case numbers this week.”
The entire continent reported more than 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, overtaking on that day the number of daily cases in India, Brazil and the United States combined.
The increase is to an extent explained by far more testing than was done in the first wave of the pandemic. So far, Europe has recorded more than 7.8 million cases and about 247,000 deaths.
23rd October 2020
23rd October 2020
23rd October 2020
Following a request for assistance from Czechia, the EU is immediately sending a first batch of 30 ventilators from rescEU - the common European reserve of medical equipment set up earlier this year to help countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
As President von der Leyen said yesterday: “Czechia is facing one of the most difficult situations in Europe right now. The number of corona...
23rd October 2020
Euro zone economic activity slipped back into decline this month as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the continent, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession, surveys showed on Friday.
Renewed restrictions to control the pandemic forced many businesses in the bloc's dominant service industry to limit operations, and nearly 90% of economists polled by Reuters this week s...
23rd October 2020
At the initiative of the Women’s Rights Committee, the European Parliament is holding its first ever European Gender Equality Week from 26 to 29 October.
2020 sees the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This important milestone provides an opportunity to discuss the achievements and future challenges for the advancement of girls' and women's rights and gender ...
23rd October 2020
Maltese people feel migration is still the main problem facing the EU, despite the health and economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, an EU-wide survey has found.
According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, published on Friday, 61 per cent of Maltese, by far the largest proportion in the EU, feel that migration is the greatest challenge facing the EU.
Source Times of Malta
Upd...
23rd October 2020
Health authorities have issued an urgent appeal for the donation of O negative blood.
In a post on the health ministry’s Facebook page, authorities said that the urgent need for donations come after a substantial amount of O negative blood was used on a particular patient.
Source MaltaToday
Updated 1712
23rd October 2020
The two new tunnels built under the Santa Luċija roundabout, a project which Prime Minister Robert Abela said will make a difference to the lives of thousands who live in the southern area of Malta, started being used by vehicles on Friday morning.
The work, which has been ongoing for just over a year, involved the cutting of over 80,000 tons of rock to build the tunnels, each 90 metres long. ...
23rd October 2020
The rule of law NGO Repubblika proposed to the government to enforce the obligation on Public Broadcasting to provide space for minorities. This is one of 17 proposals made by the NGO which include the initiation of a “social housing program that is effective in fighting homelessness and living in extreme poverty or unhygienic conditions” criticising the government for allowing social housing to ...
23rd October 2020
Usually he stops in the race pits and the Mercedes mechanics change his tires, in few seconds. Recently, however, Lewis Hamilton had to do it himself, but he didn't do too badly, as it took him a minute - at least according to him - to replace the tire of his electric Mercedes EQC, which had exploded. .
"A tire burst on the highway and we had to stop at the service station, wrote the 35-year-...
