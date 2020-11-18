Covid-19 shakes up world’s most expensive city list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The world’s three most expensive cities are now Hong Kong, Zurich and Paris, according to a new cost of living report.

Singapore and Osaka, which were equal first with Hong Kong last year, have slipped down the rankings.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual survey said Singapore’s prices fell because of an exodus of foreign workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangkok also slipped twenty places, and is now ranked 46th most expensive.

The EIU’s report is geared towards expatriates, with the data used by multinationals to help them calculate the cost of business trips and expatriate packages.

Cities in the Americas, Africa and Eastern Europe have become less expensive since last year, while Western European cities have become costlier.

Western Europe accounted for four of the ten most expensive cities on the index, with Zurich and Paris taking equal first place.

Geneva and Copenhagen were seventh and ninth respectively.

The EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living index compared the prices of 138 goods and services in about 130 major cities in September.

Overall, prices have been fairly flat, but the report said the prices of essential goods have been more resilient than those of non-essential goods.

Logistical challenges also affected prices, with shortages of goods such as toilet roll and pasta fuelling price rises in some categories.

Of the ten categories covered by the report, tobacco and recreation saw the biggest price increases, while clothing prices have seen the steepest decline.

