COVID-19 survivors more likely to be reinfected thanks to delta variant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People who have previously caught Covid are now more likely to be reinfected because of the delta variant, a study has found.

Laboratory analysis revealed that the mutation that originated in India is four times more able to overcome protective antibodies from a previous infection compared to the UK’s alpha variant.

The study also found that a single dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines provided just 10 per cent protection against the delta variant.

The variant was already thought to be up to 60 per cent more infectious than the version which swept the UK last winter.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, help explain why the virus is spreading so quickly, particularly among younger adults, fewer of whom are double-vaccinated.

A group of French scientists led by the Institut Pasteur in Paris isolated an infectious delta strain from a traveller returning from India and examined its sensitivity to antibodies in the blood sera of Covid-19 convalescent individuals, as well as those who had received a vaccine.

They showed that the delta variant had four-fold less sensitivity than the alpha variant to the sera collected from individuals who had recovered up to 12 months previously.

Photo: Part of mural on theme of coronavirus vaccination at Mauer park in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Read more via The Telegraph