Covid-19 wage supplement, vouchers extended by a month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the extension of the validity of the Covic-19 wage supplement as well as the vouchers sent to all families in Malta until the end of October.

Abela was speaking during a Malta Chamber conference held this morning.

In his intervention, he also spoke about the upcoming budget, expected next month which he said will focus on pensioners and low-income earners.

During his intervention Abela also spoke about Government’s work in relation to Moneyval, where significant progress has been achieved, particularly the strengthening of the FIAU, which has been expanded from a ten-person team in 2013 operating with 500,000 euro budget to a 100-strong institution with a budget of 10 million euro.

He insisted that Government was attaching significant importance to the need to not only investigate financial crime but also to prosecute perpetrators.

Like this: Like Loading...