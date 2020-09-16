Covid free flights between Rome and Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers flying between Rome and Milan will from Wednesday have to present negative results for coronavirus as part of an experiment by the Lazio region that could be rolled out on international flights.

Travellers leaving either city will have to take a rapid test for coronavirus at the airport before boarding the so-called ‘Covid-free’ flights or within 72 before departure.

Nicola Zingaretti, president of Lazio, described the initiative as a ‘European novelty’.

“The Lazio model is for those with a flight ticket to have a quick swab test to ensure the flights are absolutely safe and do not carry people who are positive,” he wrote on Facebook. “It will be a great help to the economy and a model for tourism that we want to replicate on international routes.”

